Audio-Technica Appoints KEI Hi-Fi as distributor for Consumer Segment Products in India

Audio-Technica Corporation today announced the appointment of KEI Hi-Fi as their consumer category product distributor for India. Founded in 2006, KEI Hi-Fi is a leading distributor of a number of renowned consumer and professional audio and video brands in the country. Itʼs extensive sales and service network throughout India enables its partners not only get access to markets across the country but also extend the desired aftermarket support. KEI Hi-Fiʼs strength has been its multi-pronged approach to growth through increasing sales via growing their network and the other through getting complementary offerings together to strengthen their portfolio and offer greater value to their customers. KEI Hi-Fi will distribute the entire range of consumer wired and wireless headphones, including the award-winning QuietPoint active noise-cancelling headphones, the new Hi-Res Audio headphones as well as the critically acclaimed open and closed back audiophile headphones. “India has been a challenging market for our brand in the consumer segment, with itʼs vast geography and varied market requirements. This appointment will aid Audio-Technica in increasing the distribution spread quickly and offer partners and end users the same rich brand experience that Audio-Technica is known for worldwide and enable us to achieve market shares similar to our other export countries,” said Manabu Aoki, Audio-Technica Corporation Japanʼs General Manger for the International Division. Robin Ghose, Business Development Manager for Audio-Technica in India added “KEI, with its significant assets in terms of people, systems as well as pan-India presence will help us address the Indian customerʼs sales and service needs effectively, using our high quality and technically innovative products.” Sanjay Chawla, founder, KEI Hi-Fi said “We are very excited about our association with Audio Technica. This association has helped us enter the headphone category with a position of strength. The wide range of offering with expertise, both in technology and the sound quality, from Audio-Technica furthers our core intent to bring products to market that offer greater value to our customers”