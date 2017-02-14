AV Soft unveils Swachh PC Abhiyan

AV Software Pvt. Ltd. (AV Soft) has announced launching Swachh PC Abhiyan from January, 20 onwards to highlight the importance of optimizing computers’ performance and extending their lifespan.

Swachh PC Abhiyan aims to educate computer users in India on taking good care of their electronic devices in order to save money, increase work efficiency and reduce the amount of negative impact of e-waste on the environment. Through various marketing and educational activities conducted by AV Soft and its partners across India the users will get handy advices on what to do to keep desktops, laptops and smart device run faster and smoother and how to lengthen digital lifespan.

Being an exclusive distributor of award-winning software that repairs, optimizes, and protects Windows computers developed by iolo technologies, such as System Mechanic, System Mechanic Pro, System Shield and Drive Scrubber in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, AV Soft will roll out a massive multi-channel campaign to educate users about various ways to improve computers’ performance and increase their life expectancy.

For example, iolo’s System Mechanic software promoted by AV Soft through a vast network of channel partners is specifically designed to boost computer’s speed, power, and stability with advanced PC tune-up. System Mechanic provides the essential optimization toolset to clean PC’s hard drive clutter, repair registry, defragment drives and memory, and optimize system making computers’ perform better and serve longer.

Swachh PC Abhiyan will also promote reducing e-waste in India by extending the life of electronic devices and adopting practices of reusing and donating old computers instead of throwing them away.

Taking note of the long tradition to celebrate “Clean Out Your Computer Day” globally, AV soft is planning to celebrate “Swachh PC Day” for the first time in India on 13th February, 2017 as part of a larger Swachh PC Abhiyan. Started in 2000 by the Institute of Business Technology in California, USA, “Clean Out Your Computer Day” observed on the second Monday in February encourages people remember to clean up their PCs, get rid of old and unused files, and maintain computer systems at maximum performance and efficiency.

“Having a day dedicated to maintaining computer and other digital devices is very important for India which is currently going through a huge transformation under government initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Digital India. Due to lack of education in the area of PC maintenance, many users in India spend unnecessary time and money to fix non-performing computers or replace them with new ones. Instead, they could just use reliable software to repair, optimize and protect their computers which undeniably would prolong their lifespan. It would also reduce the amount of e-waste in the country as India today is the fifth largest producer of e-waste in the world. We feel Swachh PC Abhiyan could fill the knowledge gap and create efficient and environmentally responsible community of computer users in India,” says Rajiv Warrier, Managing Director at AV Soft.