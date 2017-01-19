AXILSPOT Rolled out AIP5 11AC Wireless Bridge Solution

AXILSPOT, further expanding its portfolio of cutting edge enterprise wireless solutions, has rolled out its AIP5 11AC wireless bridge solution tailored to operate in adverse climatic conditions.

AIP5 11AC is an exemplary solution for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to amplify broadband backhaul as well as furnish wireless service in areas where fixed line resources are scarce.

The service providers can gain a competitive edge by offering best in class wireless backhaul performance at ranges extending to up to more than 10 kilometres. The AIP5 features a pole-mount shape for hassle free installation and maintenance and operates at 5GHz frequency. The industry leading RF technology embedded in the solution also offers 900 Mbps RF capacity. It also incorporates 2 GE ports with the main port supporting 24V Passive POE while the sub port is capable of powering other devices.

The AIP5 comes as a perfect solution for schools, factories, warehouses and other enterprise environments where extension of network is critical across remote structures and where Ethernet line connectivity is not possible.

To further facilitate the installation of the solution, AXILSPOT has a local office in India and operations with local sales, support team along with a PAN India distribution network across the country which is expanding fast.

The 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi coupled with Gigabit Ethernet enables fast data forwarding without any congestion making it ideal for a high-bandwidth hungry scenario.

The Proprietary TDMA (Time Division Multiple Access) technology also enhances throughput and reduces latency, concluding in higher network capacity as well as stability.

AIP5 is designed to be rugged as well as cater to the requirements of industrial applications like Enterprise, Hub, Mining, school and construction. It leverages industrial grade components as well as waterproof/ dustproof housing design for a consistent performance in extreme outdoor conditions. Its hardware structure ensures safety of components from static electricity and lightning.

The power module incorporated in the solution enables remote device reset, for an easy and flexible installation. A unified management podium manages all wireless outdoor CPE and station series products, shrinking the workload of maintaining and managing large scale deployments.