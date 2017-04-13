Balaji Solutions Conducted their Exciting Channel Meet in Kolkata

Balaji Solutions, a Kolkata-based leading Distributor, conducted their partner meet at JW Marriott hotel, Kolkata on April 8-9, 2017 where around 350 partners from across West Bengal, around 100 from all over India and several executives from their Vendor companies (LENOVO, HP, DELL, TOSHIBA, CANON,LEXAR, A-DATA, SAMSUNG, ASUS, PNY) attended the event. Balaji also showcased their own brand’s FOXIN entire range of products. On 8th April 2017, in the morning session, products were showcased. In the second half of the day, there was press meet. At 6:30 pm, the program started with short presentations and speeches from executives from vendor companies.

Vivek Bindra, an expert in motivational techniques, spoke enthralling the audience. Then Mr. Rajendra Saksaria gave his presentation addressing the audience. The day ended with cocktail and dinner. On 9th of April, the company had Internal Partner meet. Balaji Solutions is among the top 10 leading IT hardware distribution house in the country. It operates on 2 Main platforms of channel nodes of IT & Telecomm market, namely National Distribution and Regional Distribution. BSPL has a PAN India presence across all states in terms of 33 Branches comprising of Local Offices and Channel Sales Operations along with 5 Logistics Hub catering to almost all major A, B & C class cities & towns. The Zonal Offices of Balaji located in Chennai, New Delhi & Mumbai takes care of South, North and West Zones respectively.