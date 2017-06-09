BELKIN EXPANDS MIXIT DURATEK CABLE COLLECTION WITH NEW USB-C CABLE

Belkin launched the latest cable in the MIXIT DuraTek cable portfolio, thereby expanding its already robust USB-C collection with the new MIXIT DuraTek USB-C cable. The MIXIT DuraTek cables have been a crowd favorite since Belkin launched the Lightning and Micro-USB cables in the past several months which are sold by more than 100 retailers and distributors worldwide.

Belkin CEO and founder Chet Pipkin started building cables on his parents’ dining room table in 1983 which led to the development of the cable that attached an Apple IIc (Apple’s first portable computer) to a printer. The MIXIT DuraTek USB-C Cable is the latest invention continuing Belkin’s 20+ year legacy of quality and innovation.

“We’ve made our DuraTek cables so strong because we know that ordinary cables aren’t tough enough to endure the challenges we put them through. After all, cables should be made to serve us, not the other way around,” said Oliver Seil, vice president of design, Belkin. “We also did not want to compromise on elegance and aesthetic appeal while reinforcing the structure, so we started from the inside out and redesigned the way we construct a cable. We were inspired by industrial cabling, race car and aerospace construction methods, and tested many construction methods to finally arrive at the best cable we have ever made. I am immensely proud of our team’s accomplishment.”

No stranger to rigorous certification processes and prioritizing consumer peace of mind, Belkin’s MIXIT DuraTek USB-C cable is MFi Certified and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.