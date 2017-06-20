BenQ Announces Photographer Monitor, SW320

BenQ announced the SW320 photographer monitor, a 31.5-inch 4K display with class-leading color performance and High Dynamic Range (HDR) capability. Spanning a wide color gamut covering 99% of Adobe RGB and 100% of sRGB, Rec. 709, and the digital cinema industry’s DCI-P3 color space, SW320’s true 10-bit IPS panel and advanced 14-bit lookup table (LUT) deliver spectacular color quality with precise ≤2 Delta E values.

“SW320 represents the pinnacle of BenQ color-critical display technology,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India Pvt. Ltd. “Following on from the success of the hugely popular, TIPA award winning 27″ SW2700PT monitor, BenQ has raised the bar with this wide color gamut HDR monitor taking professional imaging to new heights, fulfilling the demanding and exacting requirements of photography professionals and enthusiasts.”

Augmenting its impressive 31.5-inch IPS panel with 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution and 178˚ H/V viewing angles, SW320 features the following state-of-the-art color technologies: