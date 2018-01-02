BenQ Introduces Dustproof Projectors

BenQ announced two new dustproof projectors DX808ST & MW864UST in India. Committed to creating a healthy environment which is conducive to learning, BenQ delivers comprehensive interactive solutions for the classrooms which contain features that helps prevent eye-strain, fatigue and reduce the transmission of germs by touch.

“With the receding air quality in India, schools have been increasingly starting to implement smart solutions when it comes to imparting education. BenQ has been at the forefront providing interactive learning solutions with proper dustproof mechanisms which protects the health of faculty and students while creating a new learning experience for the students.” said said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.”

The air pollution level in Indian metropolis has reached an alarming rate. According to a report by the Central Pollution Control Board, more than 1800 municipal schools in Delhi have suspended classes in the last 6 months, with the level of PM 10 particle density in New Delhi reaching 844 microgram, far higher than the standard air quality.

Classroom electronics like projectors have long been under the invisible threat of harmful dusts. Sandy playgrounds and the habit of opening classroom windows are increasing the concentration of harmful dusts in indoor environments. Schools in areas with high level of dust pollution are in dire need of a guarantee to long-lasting device reliability. Several kinds of pollutants (from PM 10 to PM 2.5) that fill the air can damage your classroom projectors. According to BenQ, dust is the key factor leading to projectors failure thereby increasing the maintenance cost.