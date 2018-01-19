BenQ Launches Affordable 4K Home Cinema

BenQ, world’s renowned and globally No. I DLP projector brand, brings its two new models in the 4KUHD HDR Projector model, the CineHome Series W1700 4K HDR home cinema projector and the CinePro Series W11000H, the ultimate digital home cinema flagship featuring projector-optimized HDR to India market.

CineHome W1700 DLP projector W1700 comes in a compact size, fully equipped with a 4K UHD true cinema experience, true 8.3 million megapixels, and projection-optimized HDR for stunning true-to-life image quality. The BenQ W1700 4K UHD Home Cinema projector is available at Rs 2.25 lakhs

W11000H equipped with true 8.3 million pixel 4K UHD performance is priced at Rs 4.5 lakhs. The CineHome projector is distinguished by prestigious THX Certification and guarantees the precise experience of attending a commercial digital cinema. The move comes in its ongoing project to release an entire lineup to revolutionize and popularize the 4K Home Cinema projectors as an integral part of everyone’s home cinema viewing experience.

BenQ’s projectors have earned the distinct position of being consistent top performers with it occupying the top slot in DLP Projectors for 8 years running. The feat can be further appreciated if we take into account that DLP has a dominant presence in all IMAX theatres around the world. BenQ DLP projectors featuring CinematicColor™ Technology, a sophisticated color engine that meets the film industry’s highest standards of cinematic color accuracy, to bring the same level of sophistication with its true 4K UHD Resolution and enhanced HDR Performance that gives you a cinema like experience in the comfort of your home.

“Seeing how the mass demand for 4k streaming is booming in India especially amongst the millennials, we bring BenQ’s W11000H and W17004K HDR home cinema projector which provides the perfect medium to stream content in HDR for the movie enthusiasts. These products goes ahead and prove our leadership in digital cinema technology and is a step towards transforming home viewing experience with our 4K UHD technology,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of India. He further added, “Now, everyone can enjoy an immersive cinematic experience with enhanced audiovisuals and the brilliance of HDR in their homes.”

BenQ W11000H and W1700 4K HDR home cinema projector add projector-optimized High Dynamic Range (HDR 10) support to the 4K UHD visual quality for a higher brightness and contrast range that gives an unparalleled viewing experience. The models also provide lifelike visuals with its auto HDR optimization with natural HDR color and tone mapping. The result is a digital cinema experience that transports you to a different world with every minute detail visible and enhanced.