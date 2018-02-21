BenQ launches ZOWIE XL2411P PC e-Sports Monitor in India

ZOWIE, BenQ’s eSports brand, announced the launch of ZOWIE XL2411P monitor in India, further strengthening the trusted XL series monitors for PC competitors. XL2411P provides the features of the classic XL2411 monitor and adds the Display Port connector for enhanced connectivity. Colour Vibrance has also been added allowing colour to be fine-tuned to personal preference.

The Display Port allows the XL2411P to be used with graphic cards without a DVI connection. Color Vibrance provides more precise color grading and also allows color tone to be easily adjusted to personal preference.

Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India said. “We at ZOWIE continue to provide professional tournament-grade equipment to the eSports industry. Our XL series is specifically designed that guarantees the smoothest and the most responsive gameplay experience ever. With this new monitor, we continue to lead the charge for innovation and superior products in the gaming space.”