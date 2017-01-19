BIOSTAR Announces Line-up of New Motherboards Based on Intel B250 Chipset

BIOSTAR is proud to announce its line-up of new motherboards based on the Intel B250 chipset as part of the 2nd-generation RACING series family of products with the announcement of the BIOSTAR RACING B250GT5 and B250GT3. Both motherboards support Intel’s 7th-generation Core processors as well as native support for Intel Optane Memory technology for next-generation high-speed storage. The BIOSTAR RACING B250GT5 will come bundled with a BIOSTAR VIVID LED fan. BIOSTAR 2nd-Gen RACING B250 Motherboard Series Lets You Light It Your Way.

The new BIOSTAR B250 series motherboard will support processors for the LGA1151 socket and will have native support for DDR4-2400 memory. Both motherboard in the series will feature high-reliability Intel LAN Ethernet solution with built-in BIOSTAR LAN surge protection for maximum protection. Built-in M.2 connectors allow high-speed storage support. Both motherboards are also protected by BIOSTAR DUAL-BIOS technology which allows you to recover from a defective BIOS update or corruption in an instant.

The B250 family of 2nd-Gen RACING series motherboards from BIOSTAR all features VIVID LED DJ support and two 5050 LED Fun Zone headers for full customization freedom. Be future-ready with BIOSTAR RACING series for tomorrow’s storage technology with built-in Intel Optane Memory support.