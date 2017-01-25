BIOSTAR Holds Awesome Launch Event for its 2nd-Gen RACING Motherboards in Thailand

BIOSTAR recently held a successful launch event for its 2nd-generation of RACING series motherboards featuring support for Intel’s 7th-generation Core processors as well as some new other products like AM4 motherboards featuring support for the upcoming AMD Ryzen processors. Dealers together with media and power users were treated to a great occasion to get to know the new line-up of BIOSTAR products whilst also enjoying a friendly activity with fellow attendees.

On January 20th, 2017, BIOSTAR Sales and Marketing manager Justin Wang presented to a crowd of both dealers and media about the latest products from BIOSTAR. Together with the new Intel-200 chipset-equipped 2nd-gen RACING series, BIOSTAR also showcased its X370GT7 motherboard to the Thai attendees, the first public appearance it has in Southeast Asia.

Justin went on to detail about the new BIOSTAR 2nd-gen RACING series features including new RGB lighting modes and design, inclusion of 10GbE networking solution, the improved VIVID LED DJ application and the M.2 Cooling Protection for SSDs.