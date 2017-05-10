Blaze Automation Unveils B.One Hub: Advanced IoT Product

Blaze Automation unveiled their flagship product, B.One Hub, in the Indian market. Currently, B.One Hub is being sold in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada. B.One Hub is the first of its kind home automation hub. It enables homeowners to control and automate security, ambience, entertainment, and HVAC systems efficiently. The product is certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Industry Canada (IC) and is in the process of receiving certifications for Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Blaze has received seven patents for its products.

Sridhar Ponugupati, CEO of Blaze Automation said, “The Indian smart home market is worth Rs. 8,800 crore and with B.One Hub we will offer the most advanced and affordable device for home owners. We have already booked orders of over INR 260 crores (USD 40 Million) in the international market. We’re excited to showcase this leading technology which will be available at an affordable price to the Indian market.”

The B.One Hub has also been showcased at CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show. Blaze Automation has integrated products of smart device manufacturers such as Amazon, Aeon Labs, Belkin, Cree, Fibaro, GE, Honeywell, Nest (by Google), Philips, Sonos and Yale.

Arjun Valluri, Chairman of Blaze Automation said, “Smart Homes are the fundamental components of Smart Cities and Blaze Automation will aid Indian Government’s mission to build 100 Smart Cities. We want to become the world’s most widely used home automation and security Hub, while helping home owners digitize their lifestyle and optimize energy savings. We also plan to expand to EMEA, South America and South East Asia.”