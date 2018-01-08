boAt ropes in All-round cricketer Hardik Pandya as its Brand Ambassador

boat announced the All-round cricketer Hardik Pandya as its Brand Ambassador for Audio Range. The partnership is aimed at promoting boAt extensive product catalogue, featuring innovative audio solutions designed specifically to meet the evolving requirements of the new-age consumer. The brand acclaims Hardik Pandya as a true exemplification to its philosophy of marrying technology with sports and style, designed for today’s fashionable and tech savvy youth.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder said “Hardik Pandya is undoubtedly the indisputable choice for our brand. Just like Hardik boAt products are also all-rounder in terms of the style, durability and performance. We have got a perfect fit with the all-rounder cricketer.”

He further added “Hardik is the perfect modern-day cricketer with youthful enthusiasm and positive inspiration that shall bring dynamism to the brand. We are confident that, with our combined synergies, we will be able to create a brand that retains strong value and appeal, but most importantly, be the audio solutions provider that the aspiring new-age consumer needs.”

On one hand, Hardik has shown a lot of promise and dedication in the game and on the other, boAt stands true to its promise of superior quality and design. Blending both shall take the brand to unseen heights.

Commenting on his coming on board as the brand ambassador for boAt, Hardik Pandya said, “It’s amazing to see how boAt has grown & celebrated with the Indian youth, tailoring solutions for the dynamic lives of today’s generation. Apart from my love for the game of cricket, music drives me to do more and what better fit than boAt which is now synonym to world class audio products in India”. Having been associated with boAt, I know first-hand the kind of appeal its diverse and innovative products hold for people of my generation.”

Apart from the launches and promotions, Hardik Pandya shall also be involved actively with brand communication across platforms. boAt plans to roll its brand campaign with Hardik Pandya shortly next year.