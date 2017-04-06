BPE Introduces GT Challenger Series Level UPS with Ultra High Energy Efficiency

BPE announces the launch of GT challenger series LEVEL UPS. The GTC series LEVEL UPS is a modular, three-phase, double conversion uninterruptible power supply system which provides operating efficiencies as high as 96.5 percent even at half load.

Designed specifically for demanding industrial applications, the GTC series LEVEL UPS covers power ranges from 120 kVA to 800 kVA with an output power factor of 1.0, which helps reduce complexity when specifying power protection.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ experience easy and seamless. Our product portfolio is proven to be reliable, efficient, and scalable. Our latest addition, GTC series LEVEL UPS is ideal for all sizes of industrial power requirements looking to achieve lower costs and savings on operational ongoing with greater flexibility and shorter deployment schedules,” said SK Mahapatra, AVP Technical at BPE.

The GTC series comes with true three level IGBT PWM rectifier & inverter technology, which provide high-grade uninterrupted electric power supply to various sectors, such as defence industry facilities, electric power facilities, transportation infrastructure components, railroad, communication, health care facilities, data centers, etc.

LEVEL UPS delivers among the highest efficiency levels for mid to large size industries, with advanced battery management, short circuit & overload protection and also produces small footprint.

“India is one of the fastest growing region for UPS market, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research, the opportunity in the India regenerative UPS market will be worth US$163.11 mn by 2024. We are aiming to leverage this opportunity with our focused approach and outstanding products & solutions,” said Amitansu Satpathy, Director at BPE.