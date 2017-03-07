Brainwavz Audio launches BLU-Delta Bluetooth 4.1 Earphones in India

The Brainwavz BLU-Delta brings together the iconic Delta earphones with their award winning design, sound signature and the wireless freedom of Bluetooth.

BLU-Delta is designed for easy mobility and tangle free. It offers 8 hours of continuous audio playback, 100 hours of standby and can be fully charged in under 2hrs. With a range of 30ft (10m), you can comfortably be away from your audio source with no disruption to audio quality or performance.The low profile in-line remote sits comfortable to one side and the comfy fit of the earphones make them versatile while on the move or being active. The included cable cinch and clip provide for an even more secure fit.

The BLU-Delta comes with 3 sets of silicone ear tips in small, medium and large sizes and 1 set of Comply™ foam tips for added comfort and enjoyable listening.