Brainwavz Audio launches Headphone Hangers in India

Brainwavz Audio launches their Range of Headphone hangers in India: Hengja, Hooka and Truss.

The Brainwavz Hengja is a practical headphone desk hanger that is suitable for large or small headphones of almost any weight. Its all metal construction allows the Hengja to be both sturdy and stylish, with no chances of it bending when even the heaviest of headphones are placed on it. Built and designed as a strong, durable, reliable headphone accessory, the Brainwavz Hengja allows headphones to sit comfortably on its stand as its clamped to your desk, table or shelving unit. The Hengja can be placed either horizontally (i.e. table top) or can be rotated to fit on vertical surfaces (i.e. table leg).

Hooka, by Brainwavz, is a compact, multipurpose hanger, made from die-cast aluminium and designed to fit most headphones of any weight. A solid construction means the Hooka won’t loose shape and form whilst holding even the heaviest of headphones. The specially designed seat on the Hooka can accommodate both small and large headbands, whilst the raised tip will stop headphones falling off. Solid and dependable, the Hooka attaches to a surface using 3M VHB™, a strong double-sided acrylic foam tape that can hold the heaviest of loads. The Hooka’s simple design and durability makes it a handy solution for your headphone storage needs.