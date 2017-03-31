Canon celebrates 14th consecutive year of No. 1 share of global interchangeable-lens digital camera market

Canon Inc. has announced that the Company’s interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) have maintained the No. 1 share of the global market for 14 consecutive years from 2003 to 2016*.

Canon develops the key components featured in its interchangeable-lens cameras— CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses— in the pursuit of “Speed, Comfort and High Image Quality, the core concept of the EOS series.” The Company employs these cutting-edge technologies across its entire line-up, from entry-level models that achieve high image quality with easy operation, to flagship cameras trusted by professionals, effectively responding to the needs of a wide range of users.

In 2003, the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS 300D. This ground-breaking camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, captured the top share of the global market and set the stage for growth in the digital SLR market. Since that time, Canon has continued to launch a range of epoch-making products, including the professional-model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series which paved the way for digital SLR video recording.

During 2016, Canon introduced an impressive line-up of interchangeable-lens camera products that supported the Company’s achievement of a 14th consecutive year at the top of the global market. In March, the Company released the EOS 80D for advanced-amateur users, which features excellent still image quality and superb operability when shooting video. April saw the release of the Company’s flagship model, the EOS-1D X Mark II, which wields significant clout in the sport photography world thanks to its 14 frame-per-second continuous shooting. The EOS 5D Mark IV, capable of 4K video, was released in September. Additionally, the Company’s interchangeable-lens camera line-up was further expanded with the introduction of the high-end EOS M5 compact-system camera in November.

Speaking on the occasion Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “2017 is a landmark year for us; joining our 20 years celebrations is another milestone of continuous no.1 position in the DSLR category. Known across the world for our innovation prowess, we consider it a responsibility to keep our customers abreast with the advancements in the global technology space. It is the support of our loyal customer base and the contribution of our partners and employees, which leads to the attainment of such remarkable milestones. Being a leader makes us proud, however it’s a constant journey and continuous efforts that are pivotal to sustain the position and achieve the vision. India is the fifth largest market for Canon globally in DSLR sales, and is an important contributor to Canon’s overall growth trajectory. With all the diversification and always aiming to delight our customers with our ubiquitous image-aware devices, we are extremely confident on achieving higher growth in the country.”

Sharing his thoughts Eddie Udagawa – Vice President Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India said, “Over the years, Canon has created a unique positioning for itself to be an innovative imaging brand. In today’s fast changing world of technology, the demands of the customers are changing dynamically. It is our focus on research and development that makes us the no.1 in the interchangeable lens camera segment. It is a moment of pride for us to celebrate our leadership position in the category across the globe.”