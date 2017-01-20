Canon Celebrates 20 Glorious Years in India, Rolls out Vision 2020

Canon, the world imaging leader, marked its 20th anniversary in India with a steadfast plan for the country across its enterprise, commercial, consumer and social initiatives. The company, celebrating two glorious decades in the country, reaffirmed its commitment to India with the announcement of its ‘Vision 2020’, by Ms. Noriko Gunji, President & CEO, Canon Singapore and Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India.

Canon India’s Vision 2020 charts its next phase of growth in India. The company in the next three years, aims to penetrate further in the country with its offerings, augment the photography culture in India and introduce technological advancements across business and consumer products. Vision 2020 sets a growth target of INR 3500 crore for Canon India, to be achieved by consistently attaining a year on year double digit growth. The company kick-starts its year-long celebrations to commemorate the 20 years with its business partners, vendors, consumers and employees.

Visiting India to commence the celebrations, Ms. Noriko Gunji, President & CEO, Canon Singapore(Regional headquarters of South and Southeast Asia) said “At Canon, we are embracing the challenge of new growth through a grand strategic transformation. India is a key market in Canon’s global development and having successfully completed two decades in the country, we would like to thank all our partners, consumers and vendors for their support. Together with every team member and business partner, we will scale this height to achieve our goal of continuous growth in Asia. We are in prime position to ride on this wave of growth. I’m confident that India, as a market, will be a vital contributor to this future success.”

Expressing his delight on the company’s 20 years of remarkable presence in India, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “It is a privilege and a proud moment for us to complete 20 year of delighting our customers in the country. Over the years, Canon has grown steadily to make its presence felt across the nation. With everlasting commitment of our employees and partners, the company has attained a strong leadership positioning in the Indian imaging industry. 2016 marks yet another successful year for our journey in India, as we register a growth of 9%, with our revenue aggregating to INR 2348.6 cr.”

Driving innovation in every aspect of its business, Canon has launched several advanced products over the years in both B2B and B2C categories. Progressing forward, the company is bullish on promoting the culture of the photography by penetrating deeper into the country. Presently, operating 214 CIS (Canon Image Square) stores across 103 cities in the country, the brand envisions to double the count of its CIS stores by the end of 2020. Through its initiatives like Canon Photomarathon, EOS Nation Seminars and Photography Workshops, the brand would continue to engage and educate customers.

For the inkjet division, the prime focus would be to build greater shelf share in the top resellers and concentrate on expansion to new vertical markets with SOHO & Pro Products. The Laser segment would strengthen its outreach towards the enterprise and government sector, along with progression towards value products with focus on customer lifetime management. Streamlining office processes and maximizing business efficiency, the Business Imaging Solutions vertical will be expanding its portfolio in 2017, aligned with the Government’s vision of ‘Smart Cities’. Taking its products and strategies to smaller towns, the Professional Printing domain (PPP) is strengthening its channel partner’s outreach to double its presence, across the country.