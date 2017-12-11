Canon Celebrates Children’s Month

Staying true to its corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei’ – living and working together for the common good, Canon India curates a month long Children’s Day celebration this year. Harnessing its compassion for children, with a firm focus on both its CSR initiatives viz. ‘Adopt a Village’ and ‘Support a Life’, Canon means to bring in a positive change in the life of these children and have a sustained and profound impact on their development.

With a number of considerate activities accomplished as a part of Children’s Day celebrations, the vision is to give these children a platform to experience the outside world, and inspire them to dream and work towards a brighter future for themselves. The initiatives are aimed at familiarizing the children with the fast and futuristic world outside, which remains beyond the purview of their day to day life. Realizing the significance of persistent-efforts towards fulfilling the noble cause, Canon is determined to continue with such sustainable undertakings, to bring in a worthwhile impact.

Actively leading the celebrations from the frontline, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO of Canon India paid a visit to the SOS Village, Alibaug, early last month. The celebrations correspond to Canon India’s ‘Support a Life’ initiative, aimed at supporting education and overall development of children in these villages.

One of the key highlights of Mr. Kobayashi’s visit to the SOS village was his interactive session with the children, where he motivated the children to learn, grow and be successful in life. Children brimming with energy and enthusiasm showed their family homes to the Canon team and expressed themselves in the form of storytelling and singing. The event was concluded with gift distribution for the children; comprising Football, Volleyball, and Badminton along with various stationary goods.

Elaborating on Canon’s CSR initiatives and Children’s Day celebrations, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “The key driving force behind these initiatives is the necessity to secure and empower the children, who are the future of the nation. Our objective is to positively impact their lives and help them transition into responsible citizens of the country. Treading on these line–of–thoughts, this Children’s Day we marched forward with our efforts aligned to create a better and brighter future for the children of the country. I am pleased to see the eagerness of these children to learn and grow in life and it gives us immense pride that our organization at large is involved in the development of these little ones.”

Following his lead, Canon conceptualized a month-long celebration for Children’s Day, across all its locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore. To strengthen increased education and learning for the children, Canon employees joined them for day long excursions, including locations like aquarium, planetariums, science city and Canon’s regional offices.

“With children stepping out in the outside world and learning at places like the planetariums, aquarium and science city, we are looking forward to make learning a pleasant and interesting experience for them. We are happy about their visit to our offices and their interaction with our employees, with this visit we aim to aspire these children to work hard to achieve their dreams. These young ones will tomorrow lead the future, with their hard work and commitment. At Canon India, we are glad to be contributing to the vision of making them responsible citizens of the future and we will continue elevating this endeavor,” added Kobayashi.