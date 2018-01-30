Canon India Announces the Launch of Canon Image Square 3.0

Canon India announces the launch of a Gen-Z version of its retail outlet – Canon Image Square 3.0 in India. What makes this launch a noteworthy milestone in Canon’s India journey, is its transition from an experiential model to an ‘experiential imaging destination’.

To provide a comprehensive perspective towards imaging, Canon Image Square (CIS) 3.0 aims at offering a full-fledged customer experience, with an input to output approach. The idea is to transform retail outlets into a destination, attracting customers to experience a whole new imaging revolution. The objective is to familiarize them with cameras and help them indulge in an extraordinary click-to-print experience with Canon’s new-age technologies and software. Moving beyond just being a product store, CIS 3.0 would be an ‘imaging store,’ that would allow consumers to make memories and be allured by the magic of photography.

Present at the inauguration, Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India said, “Our retail stores across the country, widely known as the ‘Canon Image Square’ provide a perfect amalgamation of our cutting edge technology and customer centric service. Advancing our Imaging stores to the third version, we have stepped into the new era of retail evolution. We had launched our 1st CIS store in 2010 and over the course of these eight years, CIS has supported the two quintessential pillars of our outreach in the country; Innovation and Customer Delight. Moving forward into our 21st year in the country, this launch is in alignment with our future growth plans; including retail expansion and deeper regional penetration into Tier-II, III and Tier-IV cities. We have opened 250 CIS stores, across 200 cities and we envision to strengthen this outreach further with the 3.0 stores.”

“We take pride in being total solution providers in the imaging arena. Taking our approach ahead, today’s launch will be accompanied with the launch of our new service ‘hdAlbum EZ, which will be available at select CIS stores. This intuitive service would enable our customers to select the best design, creative and layout options for their images, which will be printed as photo albums for them on our flagship product, DreamLabo 5000.”

Sharing his comment, Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging & Information Centre, Canon India said, “We are delighted to expand our retail division with the launch of CIS Version 3.0 which is primarily a one-stop-shop for all photography and imaging enthusiasts that offers interactive consumer engagement. Currently we are revamping and upgrading 30 existing stores to Version 3 by the end of this year. The idea is to transform imaging into an experiential activity that not only captures one’s imagination, but also enhances creativity, while making memories. We look forward to receiving great feedback from our customers and add value to their imaging experience.”