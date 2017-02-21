CANON INDIA BRINGS AN ATTRACTIVE OFFER TO OWN ‘THE PRINTER OF YOUR CHOICE’

Canon India Pvt. Ltd. announced an ‘EXCHANGE TO UPGRADE’ deal, with its high yielding refillable ink tank printers, the PIXMA G series printers. Canon announced this attractive offer where in consumers could exchange their old printers with the all new G series printers. On exchanging an old printer consumers could bag a discount of INR 599 on the price of the new printers.

In this offer Canon offers its best in class printers i.e. Canon PIXMAG1000, Canon PIXMAG2002, Canon PIXMAG3000 and Canon PIXMA G4000. The PIXMA Ink Efficient G Series printers deliver high page yield at a low cost per page to help users save more and boost productivity. Designed for small and home office use, the printers are compact and feature integrated ink tanks, minimizing the overall size.

This offer is available till March 15, 2016 and can be availed at all Canon Image Square stores, IT Resellers and National Retail chains across the country.