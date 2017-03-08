Canon India celebrates the spirit of womanhood, with ‘WE@Canon’

The 20th anniversary celebrations of Canon India, the leading digital imaging company in the country, takes a leap forward with ‘We@Canon’, initiatives to recognise women power within the organisation on International Women’s Day. Constantly engaging and evolving its employees, Canon holds an array of activities focusing on fostering its women talent.

WE@Canon stands for Women Empowerment at Canon where the senior women leaders are advisors to the CEO to support initiatives that can bring positive change in the organisation’s gender ratio. Canon India has an array of policies and initiatives that bring women to the forefront of decision making.

Speaking about the significance of its women workforce, on this International Women’s Day, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “The milestone achievement of our 20 glorious years in the country, would not have been possible without the equal contribution of our women workforce. Considering our employees the biggest assets, we endeavour towards ensuring equal opportunity for all our people. Be it at the workplace or at our adopted villages, we reinforce our vision of creating gender equality. Our policies and initiatives are in line with our vision to create stronger workforce where women can be leaders just like the way they lead their homes.”

“Women today are emerging as leaders in every industry including technology. It is for us to acknowledge and honor their determination. Today, our workforce has 12.3% contribution from women employees. Vision 2020 is to nurture the talent within the organisation and level up the number of our women employees,” added Kobayashi.

To encourage the celebration of women talent, Canon India has organized various activities to acknowledge and respect the efforts of its women employees. The week long celebrations for International Woman’s Day commenced with the theme of ‘Celebrating Women in Our Lives’ wherein all Canonites have been encouraged to share the story of one bold woman in their life who is their source of inspiration. March 8, 2017, International Woman’s Day will welcome women colleagues in the company with a motivational talk followed by a session on Mind Matters by Art of Living in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. To remind its female staff of their primary responsibility towards their health, which often tends to get neglected between work and family commitments, the Company encouraged them to schedule a health check-up visit as part of the health and wellness benefits program offered by the Organization.

To introduce a world beyond selfies to women, Canon India will host ‘I Click’, photography workshops for women customers in the four metros- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, on March 19th to teach them the nuances of Candid, Still Life and Nature photography. Through this initiative, Canon India envisions to empower women to enhance their photography skills. This platform is designed to provide them the opportunity to interact with renowned photographers and with other participants of similar interest.

Comfort, security, equality, work life balance and evolvement are key aspects of Canon’s HR policies for women. The company consistently ensures that the workforce is motivated to engage and evolve through various activities. Not only at Canon’s own offices but efforts towards gender diversity are also extended to the company’s adopted villages, wherein the girls in the village are educated about important issues like personal hygiene, significance of sanitation, self-defence, safety and the importance of education.

The women at Canon are considered pillars of growth, which enable the brand to achieve its leading position. With the vision to offer the most gratifying yet productive and dynamic environment, Canon continues to support the emergence and success of women power.