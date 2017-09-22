Canon India continues Pledge for Social Development with Second Anniversary Celebrations of Sol Gohalia village adoption

Canon India marches forward with its social endeavors. Started in 2012, Canon India’s flagship CSR programme, ‘Adopt a Village’, incorporates four adopted villages at present. Adopted in 2015, 40 kms from Kolkata, Canon’s fourth village, ‘Sol Gohalia’ today denotes its second commemoration of adoption.

This is yet another milestone in the journey of the ‘Adopt a Village’ programme, which focusses on comprehensive advancement of communities dwelling in these villages. Home to more than 4500 people earning their employment from daily labor, irrigation and small businesses, Sol Gohalia in the past two years witnessed noteworthy improvements in the fields of 4E’s-eye care, education, environment, and empowerment leading to holistic progress and development.

Commenting on the occasion, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “Commitment to the community comes very naturally to all Canon employees across the country. It is an integral element of our brand’s DNA and reflects prominently in our work ethics. Under our initiative- Canon Involve, our employees regularly engage with the children to contribute to a brighter today and tomorrow for them. On our association with Sol Gohalia completing two fruitful years today, it gives me immense satisfaction to say that we are heading in the right direction. I am extremely delighted to see the noticeable changes the village has experienced, and yet these efforts have only motivated us to further amplify our efforts, reach out to more communities and inspire others to come together and work for the betterment of the society.”

The special day was marked with celebration, enthusiasm and vigour amongst one and all. The village school Principal gave a warm welcome to the employees with his speech. School children brimming with vigour presented regional dance and singing performances themed around the Durga Puja. A special cake cutting ceremony took place to mark the second anniversary of the village. An origami workshop for children was facilitated, post which art and craft material was distributed to the children as the festival and anniversary celebration gifts. With the participation of more than 135 students from the village school, Sol Gohalia Nimnubuniyadi Vidyalaya and 14 Canon employees, Sol Gohalia anniversary celebration was a notable event in the CSR journey of Canon India.

The village has undergone noticeable developments in the past two years since its adoption. Children earlier shying away from school and basic health care are now excited to dress up in their presentable uniforms, study sincerely and even ace tests. A friendlier infrastructure was established at the school premises, seating more students for better education and enlightenment. There is increased understanding about the importance of basic education. More than 130 students are being reformed and educated on a daily basis where basic computer class training and e- learning platforms are creating a sense of curiosity and constant engagement. In the last one year, 810 people from the community were benefited from the Resource center.