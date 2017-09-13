Canon India Flags off SPARKLE, a Pan India Roadshow Strengthening Reseller Connect

Canon India Pvt. Ltd has commenced a 50 city roadshow, themed ‘SPARKLE’. This showcase is conceptualized for and dedicated to the resellers supporting the Consumer System Products outreach in the country. Complementing its theme ‘SPARKLE’, this initiative is focused towards making every moment a sparkling celebration for its partners and customers.

Consumer System Products division, under its Inkjet and Laser portfolios, offers a range of printing products and solutions, designed to address the requirements of varied segments including Home, SOHO, SME’s, Enterprise and Government. Along with live demonstrations, skilled team of engineers present on ground would ensure answering all queries to amplify the company’s relentless commitment towards its target audience. This one-of-its kind series of roadshows will also help consolidate Canon’s footprint across regions in the country as a digital imaging leader, offering one stop printing solutions.

Announcing the launch of SPARKLE, C Sukumaran, Assistant Director, CSP Division, Canon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Building on our 20 successful years of experience in India, we at Canon take immense pride in being an end to end solutions provider, our relationship with our customers begins way before the product is purchased and continues for lifetime. This journey would not have become a strong milestone, without the support of our dedicated distribution network. As our partners gear up for better festive season sales, we are delighted to launch ‘SPARKLE’, an initiative which will further strengthen our connect with 5000 IT resellers across the nation,”

“Regional penetration is key, especially when it is our constant endeavor to spread the world of imaging among the farthest geographies of the country. Through this initiative, we are aiming to drive direct engagement with our partners by understanding and meeting the printing needs of their region, he added.

The machines showcased at the roadshow include LASER SHOT LBP6230DN, imageCLASS MF232w, imageCLASS MF244dw, imageCLASS MF241d, imageCLASS LBP7018C, PIXMA TS 5070, PIXMA MG3070S, PIXMA E3170, PIXMA G3000 and MAXIFY MB5170, among others. Spanning over a period of four months, the roadshow will be covering over 50 cities across the country, including Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Shillong, Bhubaneshwar, Aurangabad, Nashik and Chandigarh.