Canon India installs its flagship 100 ppm imagePRESS C10000VP at Prism Printers, Gol Market, New Delhi

Canon India announced the installation of -the first top-of-the-range imagePRESS C10000VP at Delhi based, Prism Printers in Gol Market, New Delhi. The machine was inaugurated in the distinguished presence of Puneet Datta, Director of Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India.

imagePRESS C10000VP is Canon’s first 100ppm machine which has the ability to produce consistent high quality prints wide variety of media including highly profitable texture paper and is recognized as one of the strongest digital-color Production Printer lineup Canon has ever offered. The innovative imagePRESS C10000VP/C8000VP takes digital color printing to the next level. It uses various proven and upgraded Color Control technologies like Auto Gradation Adjustment, Auto Correct Color Tone, Shading Correction and Multiple Density Adjustment Technology. This Powerful Print Engine driven EFI RIP Print Servers reliably delivers print speeds of up to 100PPM and consistency at 350 GSM without compromising on Quality and offers an excellent return on investment for busy Graphic Art environment.

Expressing his views on the increasing market demand for the machine, Puneet Datta, Director, Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India said, “At Canon, we believe that technological innovations are key to drawing a balance between the market demands and trends. Leading by innovation, we are empowering users to adapt to newer technologies and keep them at pace with the global printing practices. The installation today is another step in the direction of increased customer outreach. The imagePRESS C10000VP has been instrumental in allowing our customers to exploit the growth in the color production market. It is ideal both for existing customers who have grown their print volumes with the imagePRESS series and are now looking for the next step in high quality color productivity, as well as for other customers who want to take advantage of the changing market demands. Our main objective is to add to the revenue stream of our customers. Through the best of technology and invention, we are constantly endeavoring to enhance the productivity and production quality of our users, in turn helping them provide more efficient services to their end consumers”

Vipin Kharbanda, Managing Director, Prism Printers, said, “I started Prism Printers with my brother 7 years ago. Since the inception, we are committed to and take pride in providing the best quality printing solutions to our customers. We specialize in printing brochures, catalogs and booklets extensively catering to the jobbers segment. In the past, we have been using equipment’s from various Digital Printing vendors and wanted to differentiate our Prints on parameters like Print Quality with Color Consistency & accurate front- Back Registration. After multiple evaluations, Canon imagePRESS C10000VP emerged as an excellent choice for us giving us everything we were looking for in one equipment. We are thrilled to have installed the device at our premises and are excited to delight our customers further with the enhanced Printing Experience with variety applications possible now.”