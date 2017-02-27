Canon India installs its flagship 100ppm imagePRESSC10000VPin Lucknow

Canon India Pvt. Ltd. installed the first top-of-the-range iPRC10000VP printer in the state capital, Lucknow. iPRC10000VP is Canon’s first 100ppm machine which has the ability to produce consistent high quality prints on textured media. It is the strongest digital-color production-printer lineup Canon has ever offered. The machine was installed at DD Enterprises, in the presence of Puneet Datta, Director of Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India.

Canon products have always emphasized superior quality, productivity and efficiency for customers, thus, reinforcing their belief in the brand. This latest set up of imagePress C10000VP yet again brings to forefront the customer’s faith in the company as the earlier products being used by DD Enterprises are all Canon products.

Expressing his views on the increasing market demand for the machine, Puneet Datta, Director, Professional Printing Products (PPP),Canon India said, “At Canon, we believe that technological innovations are key to drawing a parallel between market demands and trends. Leading in innovation, we are delighted to support our customers with newer technologies and keep them at pace with the global printing practices. ImagepressVP is one such product that has redefined the medium and high volume printing in the country. Heading a formidable line-up, the imagePRESS C10000VP has been instrumental in allowing our customers to exploit the growth in the color production market. It is ideal both for existing customers who have grown their print volumes with the imagePRESS series and are now looking for the next step in high quality color productivity, as well as for other customers who want to take advantage of the changing market demands.”

“This launch today is our step ahead in the direction of increased customer outreach. Focused on deeper regional penetration, we envision to digitally empower wider geographies of the country, by expanding our reach and making our products and solutions available in over 100 cities in the next 3-4 years.”

Sharing his delight at the launch, Dinesh Joshi, Owner, DD Enterprises, said, “As we expand our product portfolio, with the revolutionary imagePressC10000 VP, it stands testimony to the progress of our productive and profitable relationship. Having started this collaboration three years back with a large format inkjet printer imagePROGRAF 750, we have been progressing with Canon printers to match the evolving and increasing consumer requirements. Canon has played an imperative role in contributing towards our professional development and we forsee expanding this relationship in the coming years.”

The imagePRESS C10000VP comes with 2400 x 2440 dpi resolution, a choice of new front end controllers based on EFI Fiery FS200 Pro Platform enables the product to streamline the workflow and media handling capabilities from 60 gsm to 350 gsm. Engineered to deliver production printing excellence for the business advantage of its users, it is designed to meet the increasing demand from both commercial and in-house print service providers (PSPs) for higher production volumes without compromising on quality. It can help commercial printers, in-plants, production hubs, direct mail and transaction print service providers to produce a broader range of applications in shorter turnaround times.

The imagePRESS C10000VP Series can deliver outstanding customer output while also benefitting from impressive productivity and reliability. It features intuitive operation and can help maximize uptime with automated calibration. High quality, efficient printing with consistent color and accuracy, this is the 29th installation in the country since its launch in December 2015.