Canon India introducing six new PIXMA G Series

Canon India Pvt. Ltd, expands its portfolio with 6 new models, namely G 1010, G 2010, G 2012, G 3010, G 3012, and G 4010, under its popular PIXMA G series.

PIXMA G-series printers feature a front-facing, built-in refillable ink tank system, by making it convenient to monitor ink levels and refill when required. Paired with the ink bottle’s spill-resistant tops, the system is designed to provide seamless and clean usability at home and office. Printer durability is also improved, allowing high volume printing businesses to enjoy reduced downtime.

With Canon’s Hybrid ink system the new printers are engineered to achieve high resolution images with incredible photo-quality resulting in vibrant photographs and sharp text documents. The new range of multi-function devices deliver outstanding professional documents, enhancing home and workplace productivity.

Speaking of the latest addition to the organizations’ product portfolio, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “Owing to continuous innovation and enhancement across our product propositions, we have been able to win our customer’s trust over the last two decades. We are glad to announce that we have closed 2017 with a double digit growth, and this success is credited to the constant support of our key stakeholders; including our customers, partners, employees and the community we operate in. Keeping customer delight at the forefront of all our innovations, this launch of the new PIXMA G series printers is another endeavor to provide superior quality printing experience, complimented with low cost, high performance printing with improved durability. We are optimistic that this new line up of products will become an eminent contributor in supporting our vision of doubling our growth this year.”

He further added, “We are proud to have representatives from our head office present amidst us at the launch of the new series. Their presence further amplifies the technological strength of the new models along with testifying the increasing prominence of Canon India in the global map of our organization.”

Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India said, “As leaders in the imaging industry, we are always focused to enable the growth of the imaging culture in the country. With its improved features, providing high productivity at an effective cost, the new G series is a perfect solution for the student, home and small office set ups to explore their creative self’s. For truly creative photo printing, we offer our customers the world of ‘Canon Creative Park’, an elaborate bank of creative art work and downloadable 3D paper craft materials that enables the users to print a variety of personalized creations. Further enhancing creativity, this launch is being accompanied with a software called Poster Artist Lite, comprising of over 100 free-to-access templates, photos and clip art. This is an optimal tool for home office and small business customers, enabling them to print professional looking creative posters and flyers. Adding to the existing two models from the G series family; G2000, G3000, we now have eight cutting edge PIXMA G series products to address our customers’ printing requirements.”

C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products, Canon India, said “Launched in 2015, our PIXMA G series has succeeded in creating a benchmark for itself. Today’s launch is a step ahead in the direction of customer delight and innovation. In today’s constant ‘on the run’ world, it is imperative to empower our customers with the best mobile technology, our new G series among several other features, enables ‘Direct Mobile Printing’, that enables access to printing on the go. Feeding the appetites of businesses with high print volume demands, the new PIXMA G series is enabled to deliver up to 6,000 black-and-white document pages and 7,000 colour document pages on the bundled set of 4 ink bottles. With improved color image quality and high yield and low cost of printing, we are optimistic that the new G series would be significant contributor to our existing growth, in the CISS category.”

Accompanying this launch, Canon India is also announcing interesting consumer promotions on G2000 and G2010 to make this further attractive to home consumers. The G series will be accompanied with new range of Canon photo papers available in several variants.