Canon India Launches PIXMA TS 3170 and E 3170

Canon India Pvt. Ltd announces expansion of its popular PIXMA series today, with the launch of two new models. Launched under the Consumer System Products’ Inkjet vertical, PIXMA TS3170 and PIXMA E3170 are aimed at augmenting the smart printing experience of home users.

The new PIXMA printers comes equipped with a segment-LCD display with intuitive icons that guide the user through all operations from wireless setup, to making multiple copies using different document sizes.

The enhanced operation panel features one-touch switching to direct wireless connection and back to standard network infrastructure mode, making it easy for friends and guests to connect and print without the need to divulge confidential wireless network passwords.

Both the printers come with a class apart, fingerprint and scratch resistant glossy grid pattern on their top surfaces which makes them easy to maintain.

TS3170 is best suited for occasional printing and is compatible with affordable cartridge Canon PG-745s and CL-746S. E3170 is best suited for everyday printing and is compatible with ink efficient cartridges PG-47 and Cl-57s which provides low cost printing of up to 400 monochrome documents and 180 color documents.

Sharing his thought on the latest product expansion, C Sukumaran, Assistant Director, Consumer Systems Products (CSP), Canon India Pvt. Ltd, said, “With consumer preferences evolving by the hour, innovation has become increasingly significant. Our focus at Canon is to continuously innovate with new consumer specific printing solutions and become an end -to-end solutions provider. The extension of our TS and E series inkjet printers is a step ahead in empowering the emerging tech-savvy Indian households with global technologies and smarter devices. These are designed to address our customer’s everyday printing requirements, backed with unparalleled quality and performance. Perfect household printing needs, the new launches boast of the convenience of wireless connectivity, new and improved design that makes printing even more consumer friendly.”