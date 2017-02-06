CANON INDIA LAUNCHES TEN REVOLUTIONARY PRODUCTS IN THE PROFESSIONAL PRINTING SPACE

Canon India Pvt. Ltd announced the launch of an extensive range of offerings in its Professional Printing Domain. With this launch at Print Pack India, Canon India unveiled the highest number of product in the last eight years in a single show.

In wide-format, the latest offerings include an array of large Format printers, featuring inkjet and LED technology, designed to provide spectacular image quality & diversified applications for, graphic arts industry, signage, fine art and photographic industry.

The cutting-edge imagePROGRAF PRO SERIES includes the 12-Color imagePROGRAF PRO-520 and imagePROGRAF PRO-540, 8-color imagePROGRAF PRO-540S and imagePROGRAF PRO-560S. Also launched is the 5-Color imagePROGRAF 671E, offering a right mix of affordability & technology to the SME segment. Another large format printer announced at the launch included an all-rounder printer Océ ColorWave 700, designed for wide range of graphic arts applications like Wall papers, In shop brandings, Signage etc.

Consisting of the imagePRESS C850, imagePRESS C750, imagePRESS C650 digital color production presses, the new series incorporates a variety of updated features and technology to help meet the requirements of its target markets, including commercial printers, in-plant operations, and other print service providers. Another Launch is imagePRESS C8000VP based on the successful legacy product C10000VP which has received phenomenal response in Mid & High End print volume segment.

Present at the inauguration, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “Being the world leaders in imaging, at Canon we consider it our primary responsibility to push the boundaries of the photography and printing landscape. As we embark on the landmark journey of our third decade of existence in the country, we have further amplified our commitment, across both B2B and B2C segments. As part of our ‘Vision 2020’, we are stepping up our propositions to ensure that innovation leads the strategy for all our offerings.”

“Backed with in-depth market study of technology and product trends, we have unleashed these offerings in the digital cut sheet and wide format segment to address the requirements of the professional printing domain. We will continue to innovate to level-up technologies with each addition to our portfolio. We envision to occupy 30% market share in the Professional Printing space by the year 2020.”

Sharing his thoughts on these cutting-edge innovations introduced by Canon India, Puneet Datta, Director, Professional Printing Products (PPP) Division, said, “Continuously focusing on the evolving needs of the industry, at Canon India, we introduce technologies, which not only help the industries move ahead, they also create products which will be future ready. Proceeding on the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’, the printing, packaging & allied industries have also embarked into Print 4.0. The glimpse of this revolution was witnessed at Drupa 2016. At Canon, we are not missing any opportunity to help our customers, prevail the benefits of this radical market scenario by offering new applications, solutions & technological advancements through our product portfolio. We are commencing a campaign with #UnleashDigital to celebrate the transformations in the Digital Printing world. In my view, the time to embrace digital is now! This launch with ten innovative offerings from our portfolio, further testifies our commitment to the Indian market.”