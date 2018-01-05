Canon India’s Flagship Marvel for the Photo Printing Industry; DreamLabo 5000 Witnesses its sixth installation in India

Canon India has strengthened its foothold in the Digital Photo Printing with the sixth installation of its DreamLabo 5000. The flagship product from the Professional Printing Products portfolio was installed at Akruti Printex in Vijayawada yesterday.

The installation witnessed the presence of dignitaries like Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao, MLA, Vijaywada Central and Devineni Avinash, State TDP Youth leader along with Canon’s Puneet Datta, Director – Professional Printing Products, Canon India.

Sharing his thoughts on the installation, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “Wedding is a lavish affair in the country and technology also plays an imperative role in making this occasion more memorable. DreamLabo5000 is a revolutionary solution in the wedding printing space and we are glad to witness its increasing acceptance in the country. With the sixth installation of the product, we have commenced the New Year on an extremely positive note. At Canon India, we continue to have the highest number of DreamLabo installations in South East Asia, which is testament to the fact that India is ahead in adopting the marvels of technology. All our DreamLabo’s so far have been installed in South India. With this region leading by example, we are aiming to transit the goodwill of our revolutionary

Puneet Datta, Director, Professional Printing Products, Canon India, said, “The demand for high definition photo shooting and printing in India is increasing rapidly. There is a vast opportunity for premium photo printing in the country which is led by the wedding photography segment. Our DreamLabo5000 is indeed the best imaging solution for the industry globally. Delivering a new standard of photo quality coupled with high productivity, DreamLabo5000 revolutionizes the photo printing industry by providing a high quality alternative to the traditional silver halide technology. In addition, the premium quality printing offers both the production photo and the small batch print-on-demand (POD) markets substantial new revenue streams.”

“With markets moving from print-first to digital first, it becomes increasingly imperative for printing organizations to continue to reinvent. Aakruti Printex is one such organization, with the vision to provide the best solution of the printing quality with innovation to their customers. We are happy to partner with them for the sixth installation of DreamLabo in the country and our first in the state.”

One of the front runners in the wedding printing industry, Akruti Printex is a six year old entity established in three locations in the country, including Hyderabad, Secundarabad and Vijayawada. With their exemplary printing solutions, they have already established a benchmark for their organization in the region. Sharing their thoughts on this milestone, P. Sambasiva Rao and Madhusudhan Reddy, Managing Directors and Partners, Aakruti Printex, said, “This is a landmark moment for us to install the Canon DreamLabo 5000 in our Vijayawada branch. Over the last 6 years, we have earned the trust of our customers, by addressing all their printing requirements. We are proud to be specialists in the photo printing space, with Photographers being our core customers. We are confident that DreamLabo is a major milestone in the successful progression of our strong customer outreach.”