Canvera launches its its #yougraphy range -Photo printing products

With smartphones being equipped with high-end cameras, clicking pictures has become everybody’s favourite hobby. Be it at a birthday party, a wedding or a vacation, the trend of taking selfies and quirky, cool pictures has found favour with everyone from college-goers to tech-savvy grandparents. But what about turning these smartphone photos into memories to cherish forever? If you’re one of those who hates the idea that so many heart-warming clicks are just stored on your hard drive and aren’t adorning a rightful place on your walls, here’s a reason to rejoice.

To give you the option of turning your magnificent photos into prints with really cool products & accessories, Canvera has launched its #yougraphy range. The range was launched at an experiential playground with bloggers & media. The event, held in association with HP (Technology Partner), engaged with popular bloggers, media persons & social influencers.

A place full of photos printed on fine art canvases, framed posters and prints hung up on ethnic jute ropes with metal clips, and the option of ordering all of this on an easy online platform with just a few clicks. Sounds too good to be true? That’s exactly what bloggers experienced at this event. Canvera announced a unique code and asked bloggers and media to browse and order #yougraphy products like prints, posters, canvases, photobooks & sharebooks through their website. The attendees also witnessed a live demo of the unveiling and usage of products and a selfie booth was set up, where the guests clicked pictures in interesting themes and backgrounds.

Canvera has deployed HP’s state of the art Indigo Digital Press technology that has revolutionized the Indian photo book industry by, surpassing the conventional technologies on double side printing, variety, speed, quality and cost. The Non-tear able & weather /water proof printing provide the consumers the much need longevity of their memories. After all, memories should last for generations.

Ranjit Yadav, Managing Director, Canvera says, “The idea to launch this range is to help people transform their great pictures into beautiful memories, instead of keeping these photos in their hard disk or leaving them on the phone’s memory card. Yougraphy has some exciting and quirky collections of offerings that are sure to beautify your home or workplace. With the launch of Yougraphy, we aim to directly connect with consumers. The brand new collection will not only help people preserve their special moments, but make them last forever.”

Puneet Chadha, Director Marketing – Graphics Solutions Business, Asia Pacific Japan, HP Inc. said, “HP strives for consumer satisfaction by providing them with something more than just a product. We are happy to join hands with Canvera for the launch of Yougraphy which provides customers unique options to preserve their memories. HP’s printing solutions have evolved to meet the needs of modern-day printing environments and with our Indigo Digital Press we have taken innovation and quality to the next level.”

Through the Yougraphy range, one can browse through multiple options as per their need and choose from different types of sizes, paper quality and patterns. Canvera is the only brand that offers photo prints in three categories; square, landscape and portrait and in three sizes. Customers can choose from glossy, matte or velvet finishes. Print your photos and turn them into fine art canvases, either rolled or mounted. You can also convert your photos or original designs into bright posters that come in two variants; framed and rolled. Canvera also offers Youbooks that come in three categories and in hard and soft cover types. The price of the photo prints starts from Rs 10, while the price of accessories starts from Rs 250.The price of other products on Yougraphy ranges from Rs.120 to Rs. 7,000. All the products are manufactured in Canvera’s in-house production facility in Bengaluru.