Champion Launched ultra-slim notebook, Champ Air C114

Champion Computers Pvt. Ltd.unveiled its new laptop range ‘Champ Air C114’ in the Indian markets. Champ Air C114 is powered by Intel and empowered by Windows 10.

Champ Air C114, the ultra-slim notebook unveiled to cater the unstoppable millennials. This range has landed in the market at affordable price which is undoubtedly a clutter-breaking price tag keeping in mind the configuration offered. With a 35.81 cm (14.1) display, a LED-HD resolution of 1366×768 pixels, attractive looks and sleek design, this is a smart choice while scouting for something unique in the market.

This laptop is excellent for the ones who want to be a part of a more significant leap. If you are a small business owner, a student or an entrepreneur, this laptop is your welcome to the door of going digital. The generalist pattern which is often noticed in first-time buyers like students are lean budget and enormous requirements for various innovative features and hence their choices are well controlled by these two factors. The gap between the supply and demand is so enormous that still, the maximum youth of the country has to go to cyber cafes to use laptops and computers.

It is rightly said-“When technology meets innovation, wonders happen” and Champ Air C114 is proving to be an example of the same. According to Kapil Wadhwa, Director of Champion Computer ‘Champion is an embellishment of the digital India dream of the honorable PM, Shri Narendra Modi.’ The Team Champion believes that the technology should be available at affordable prices and hence the focus is to provide laptops to the future of the country at a very reasonable price. There are no two ways to the fact that the revolution is all set to propel and soon full swing accessibility to technology would not be a significant challenge in the country.