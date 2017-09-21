Champion Launches 10000mAh Digital Power Bank Z10 in Navratras

Champion launches a Digital Power Bank this festive season. As the usage of smart phones, tablets and other gadgets have rapidly increased, everyone needs to charge their devices frequently while they are away from home and office and this makes power bank an absolute necessity.

The unique feature of this Power Bank is its Digital Display which shows the balance power and help users to know the status, it is intelligent to Auto Sleep/ Wakeup when connected to a device. The two USB 2.0 output ports are of 5V/1A, 5V/2.1 which charges the devices fast; additionally this device has an inbuilt torch. The ergonomic device is very handy and measures 10.0cmx7.5cmx2.3cm and weighs just 240grams.

This device is thoroughly tested and BIS approved for high quality of safety-standards and for multiple safety protections like short circuit protection, over current, over voltage, overcharge, and battery overheat etc.

Champion also has other models of power banks for 2600mAh, 5200mAh, 7800mAh, 10000mAh and plans to soon bring the super power house of 20000mAh before Diwali.

Champion has its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in New Delhi and Himachal Pradesh for mobile phones, power bank and other technology products under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Prime Minister Shree Narendra Modi.

Champion Digital Power Bank Z10 is supported by One Year Warranty through its network of 500+ service centers across the country to make sure the best customer experience.

“We at Champion always focus on the consumer needs and try to meet their expectations by delivering the best quality products at most affordable prices, delivering the best value for money. Keeping in mind the Smart Phone Intensive usage due to increasing applications available, we have launched this latest Power Bank which houses technology and looks elegant for the customers in style, while fitting into the budget of every user,” says Kapil Wadhwa (Managing Director , Champion Computers Pvt Ltd).