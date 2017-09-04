Clarion organised event successfully & showcased the latest IT Products

Clarion organised an event in an excellent way and showcased the latest IT products at Kolkata. The venue was nearly located to company’s business site for everyone accessibility. Clarion theme was agreed related to the products. Clarion presented not only informative and useful contents but also shown their guests how the new products are benefited them. Clarion incorporated entertainment elements into the event to make it more fun and memorable.

Clarion around 1995 with the advent of IT and the boom for .com, Clarion moved its focus on IT products, importing and distributing multiple brands like Intel, Seagate etc. In 2001 Clarion diverted all its attention to lifestyle products and launched its own brand CLARION for DVD players and Computer Multimedia speakers. From 2001, the journey for Clarion restarted to grow into various parts of India expanding its product categories and business to Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengna, Karnataka. In 2012, the company opened Clarion Guangzhou office in China under the care of Ms. Amanda and Mr. Max. The China office handles shipping, Quality Control, Research & Development matters for the whole Clarion range of products.