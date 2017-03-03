CloudWalker launches Cloud TV for Limitless Digital Entertainment

CloudWalker Streaming Technologies launches the Cloud TV. CloudWalker developed its own User Interface powered by a CDE (Content Discovery Engine) which curates digital content available on the internet on Free, Premium or Freemium basis and also helps discover Apps that can be viewed on TV.Armed with a unique UI which offers “Screen-Shift” method to toggle between Live TV and Digital TV, CLOUDWALKER ultimately aims to enable every home to enjoy digital content on their TV. Available in Curved & Flat models with 4K UHD, Full HD & HD resolution, the Cloud TVs have been designed to offer digital content directly on televisions without the customer having to go through changing ports or cumbersome menus. The all-rounder Cloud TV will be exclusively available for purchase only on Flipkart from 3rd March, 2017 onwards.

The revolutionary Cloud TV is packed with unique features like the Content Discovery Engine offering a dual experience of watching Live TV & streaming digital content on the same screen (side-by-side) without having to switch between ports. Download any Android app directly on the TV or side-load from the browser to enjoy content of your choice from thousands of applications available on the internet for Movies, TV shows, Music, Documentaries, Educational, Kids content and more. Simply search for your favourite videos online & enjoy watching them on TV with the state of the art Content Discovery Engine which crawls over the internet, locates videos from around the internet on virtually any subject and brings them on the TV screen. Enjoy the power of Internet on your TV. Easy graphical navigation from the home screen frees you from complicated menus or from changing inputs. Find all your entertainment from one screen from live TV to curated content to playing your favorite streaming apps. It is the simplest way to view limitless entertainment on your TV, on your terms

Commenting on the launch, Jagdish Rajpurohit, President of CloudWalker, said, “Closing the gap between ‘what is shown Vs what is needed,’ Cloud TV will give viewers the possibility to have total control over the content they consume in terms of deciding what they want and when they want directly on their TV for a better user experience while consuming their favourite content

Speaking on the launch, Amitesh Jha, VP – Home, Flipkart, said, “We are certain that this partnership will be a big hit with customers, and will enable CloudWalker to reach its desired target audience across the length and breadth of India, with the assurance and reliability that is associated with Flipkart.”