CloudWalker set to redefine home entertainment

CloudWalker Streaming Technologies, the revolutionizing tech-start-up dedicated to creating digital ecosystems for large format screens directly through Smart TV or through conversion of existing TVs into smart TVs has recently launched its mammoth 65-inch Cloud TV. The Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV has been launched in two versions, the Flat LED and the Curved LED TV.

The 65-inch Cloud TV, which has been hailed by critics and the public alike as a game-changer, offers a unique and simple way to stream all internet content on the giant screen, thus scoring above all other models in its category. Described as ‘The Smartest Smart TV’ ever, the Cloud TV. is armed with its self-developed User Interface featuring a “Screen-Shift” technology which offers dual experience of watching Live TV & streaming digital content on the same screen (side-by-side) without having to switch between ports. The revolutionary Cloud TV is powered by a CDE (Content Discovery Engine) which discovers & curates digital content available on the internet on Free, Premium or Freemium basis and helps discover Apps that can be viewed on TV. CLOUDWALKER ultimately aims to enable every home to enjoy digital content on their TV.

You can download any Android app directly on the TV or side-load from the browser to enjoy content of your choice from thousands of applications available on the internet for Movies, TV shows, Music, Documentaries, Educational, Kids content and more. The state of the art Content Discovery Engine with Smart Search feature makes it easy to search videos on virtually any subject. It crawls the all over the internet, locates videos and brings them to the big screen, allowing you to enjoy the power of Internet on TV. Easy graphical navigation from the home screen frees you from complicated menus or from changing inputs. In short, you can now find all entertainment from one screen, from live TV to curated content to playing content from your favorite streaming apps. It is the simplest way to view limitless entertainment on your TV, on your terms.

The television has been paired with a SUPER REMOTE which has an inbuilt Air mouse plus IR function to quickly navigate all functions of the TV like switching channels, playing content, browsing the internet and other functions with a flick of your wrist. To further make the viewing experience hassle-free, there are many hotkeys with which users can access their favorite functions at a single press.

With a vivid distribution of more than a million pixels, (3840×2160 to be precise) the curved & flat model variant offers an amazing viewing experience unmatched by other TVs. Whether it’s a live match with a bunch of friends or watching spooky movies and TV shows all alone, The Curved LED Cloud TV is bound to amplify all your experiences! To top it all off, the TVs are equipped with Dolby Digital sound, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-Fi technology that make for a sensory overload!

Commenting on the launch of the TV, Jagdish Rajpurohit, President, CloudWalker said “Working on the insight that broadcast linear TV content restricts a viewer’s choice by offering limited content and has pushed viewers away from TV and seek entertainment on their PC / Tabs or phones. While on the other hand the Internet today offers millions of hours of interesting and entertaining content of every type, genre and preference on Free or paid basis which is not being discovered or made available for the viewer on TV. Solving this issue of closing the gap between “what is shown Vs what is needed “, Cloud TV will give viewers the possibility to have total control over the content they consume in terms of deciding what they want and when they want directly on their TV for a better user experience while consuming their favourite content.

CloudWalker TVs truly represent the future of TV viewing, with an amazing array of an evolved Smart TV. The TVs perform virtually any task and stream internet content from mobile easily via the ingeniously developed CShare app that smartly controls & connects Android or IOS mobile phone or tablet to the TV, enabling users to play videos, music & photos from the mobile gallery on TV. They can also mirror the phone to the TV or the TV to the phone and use the phone as a remote, an air mouse, a wireless keyboard or for voice search.