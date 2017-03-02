Cognizant Acquires Japan-Based Brilliant Service

Cognizant announced the acquisition of Brilliant Service Co. Ltd., an intelligent products and solutions company headquartered in Osaka, Japan, specializing in digital strategy, product design and engineering, the Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise mobility.

Founded in 2004, Brilliant Service helps organizations build connected businesses by leveraging innovative smart device solutions. The company provides end-to-end Android/iOS applications, embedded software, user experience design and online-to-offline services to major corporations in Japan, who are seeking to create engaging customer experiences. Its client roster includes many of Japan’s top telecommunications, manufacturing, and consumer goods companies.

As part of the acquisition, a team of 70 professionals with extensive digital solutions experience and insights in the Japanese market will join Cognizant. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Products in every industry are becoming ‘smart’ with sensors, analytics, and new content. Intelligent products and solutions are key to building real-time businesses that can quickly respond to evolving customer and technology demands,” said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Asia Pacific Head at Cognizant. “Brilliant Service’s extensive experience in planning, implementing and managing smart and connected device solutions, together with their strong understanding of the regulatory requirements for the Japanese market, will complement our digital service offerings in Japan. This acquisition underscores our commitment to the Japanese market and expands our presence across Osaka and Tokyo.”

“By becoming a part of Cognizant, we can expand our capabilities to deliver integrated solutions to our customers and pursue growth opportunities,” said Yoshihiko Sugimoto, CEO at Brilliant Service. “With our shared commitment to helping customers build more agile and innovative businesses, we look forward to delivering the benefits of an expanded pool of specialized skills, global experience, best-of-breed digital solutions, and industry-acclaimed best practices to our current and future customers.”