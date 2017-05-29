COMPUTEX 2017 is Ready to Roll

COMPUTEX 2017, co-organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), will be held in Taipei from May 30 to June 3 (while InnoVEX exhibit, exclusively for global startups ends on June1).

At a pre-show press conference today, organizers announced to nearly 300 local and international reporters that 1,600 exhibitors will use a total of 5,010 booths this year. And as of May 26, pre-registered Int’l buyers & visitors has increased 10.5% from the corresponding period of 2016 as technology companies around the world join COMPUTEX organizers to show commitment to build global technology ecosystems.

To better align with dynamics in the global high-tech industry, COMPUTEX has re-positioned itself in the past two years with an aim to “Build Global Technology Ecosystems.” This year’s event will focus on five themes: AI & Robotics, IoT Applications, Innovations & Startups, Business Solutions, and Gaming & VR. Four featured exhibition areas echoing these themes include SmarTEX (featuring five major IoT applications), InnoVEX (the world’s best platform for global startups), Gaming & VR (featuring high-performance gaming and VR products) and iStyle (showcasing Apple MFi-certified peripherals with great design and aesthetic value).

“COMPUTEX 2017 has attracted the world’s leading players and startups in areas from IoT to AI as an all-round event indicative of how next-generation technologies will look like,” said TAITRA President & CEO, Walter Yeh. “Meanwhile, related competitions and over 100 forums, keynotes and seminars will be held, which include CPX Conference, organized by TAITRA, InnoVEX Forum, co-organized by TAITRA and TCA, Intel’s e21FORUM, Microsoft Forum, and Nvidia’s AI Forum. With such diversified activities, visitors are sure to expect amazing experience during the five-day event.”

During the five-day show, several gaming competitions and activities will also be held, including World Cup, COMPUTEX Modding Challenge – CyberMods and ZOTAC CUP MASTERS. Not only demonstrating diversity of COMPUTEX, these events will also help shape the future look of the global ICT industry. Moreover, TAITRA is also working with the National Palace Museum for the first time providing VR experience at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 and Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1, where visitors from all over the world can use modern technologies to experience the beauty of oriental culture and arts.

InnoVEX, one of the featured exhibits at COMPUTEX for innovations and startups, made its debut in 2016 and has since become the largest startup platform in Asia where startup teams interact, showcase their creative ideas, find partners through matchmaking activities and raise capital. InnoVEX consists of a variety of activities, including forums, pitches, demos and matchmaking. The year, InnoVEX will bring together 272 startups, accelerators and incubation centers from 23 countries/territories, including Taiwan, Korea, France, China, the U.S., Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, Denmark and India. The event is a great opportunity for global startups to learn from innovative unicorns from abroad and understand the trends and ecosystems of the industry. Hopefully, it will raise the innovative momentum for software and hardware integration in the industry, which in turn may help global startups to take root in Taiwan.

In response to the influence of emerging technologies, COMPUTEX d&I awards is adding three new categories on AI, IoT and AR/VR this year. Six international judges selected 77 winners from 255 products of 8 countries, including 5 gold award winners. All award-winning products will be showcased at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, and then make a road show to major ICT trade shows around the world to demonstrate the innovative power of COMPUTEX.TAITRA and the German-based iF announced the 44 winning companies today, including Ambi Labs, TPV, ADATA, MSI, CRYORIG, IDEEE Studio, iBASE, Unitech Electronics, and more.

Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will run from May 30th to June 3rd this year in Computex Taipei 2017 and showcase the world’s lightest and most globally unique Taiwan Excellence award-winning products to buyers from all across the globe. Award-winners include 22 Taiwan Excellence brands, such as Asus, Acer, Advantech, MSI, AVer Information, and Marson, which will display 48 of their high-quality, innovative products during the event.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will be located at the 1st floor entrance of the Nangang Exhibition Center I0108, where many innovative products from the Extreme Gaming Section, VR Experience Section, Smart Solutions, and Living Technology Section will be displayed. These four domains embody the next wave of growth in Taiwan’s information and communications industry, and fully exhibit the positive image and innovative strength of Taiwan’s industry.

Extreme Gaming and VR will be the key focus of the exhibition. Asus has unveiled a globally unique, Taiwan Excellence Award-winning laptop that is designed exclusively for gaming. It features a removable liquid cooling base—a product that combines the convenience of a laptop with the high efficiency cooling technology needed for the intense processing requirements of gaming.