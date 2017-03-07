COMPUTEX 2017 unveiled five global ICT trends in Barcelona

Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened from February 27-March 2, 2017 with 2,200 participating exhibitors, including 35Taiwanese companies such as Acer, Advantech,D-Link, ELAN, HTC, IEI, MediaTek, Zyxel and Chunghwa Telecom. Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) held a press conference during MWC exclusively for promoting Taiwanese Products and the innovation and transformation of Taiwan’s ICT industry.

During the press conference, TAITRA invited Acer, Advantech, D-Link, IEI and key ICT players to introduce Taiwan’s cloud technology, IoT solutions, artificial intelligence, and the development of robots, attracting over 100 professional buyers and 25 international media to participate. Acer introduced Acer Air Monitor where users may use smart phone to monitor, record, and track 6 key air quality indexes which through cloud platform to activate air purifiers at home. Advantech, leading brand for industrial computers, presented the Packetarium XLc carrier-grade blade server that combines IT and high-end networking features. D-Link presented the first network camera, Omna 180 Cam HD that supports Apple HomeKit, and mydlink Home Z-Wave sensor to provide an all-round modern smart networking solution. IEI showcased its emotionally intelligent robot, the AfuBot, which by integrating service solution APP, creates a more humanized IoT robot.

In addition, TAITRA also set up the COMPUTEX d&i awards Pavilion at MWC, showcasing the finest tech originations and products in the categories of wearables, network and communications devices, smart security monitoring and Apple MFi certified peripherals. With an interactive style of display, visitors were able to touch and experience the outstanding innovative R& D and manufacturing capacities of Taiwan.