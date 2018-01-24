Convertible Acer Chromebook Spin 11 at Bett 2018

Acer has announced its new Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-1H/CP311-1HN) at The Bett Show in London. Designed for families, students and individuals who want to embrace the ease and security of Chrome, the new convertible Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features a stylish design that can be used in four versatile usage modes. It also features all-day battery life and two USB 3.1 Type C ports for charging and connectivity to external displays.

In addition, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-1H/CP311-1HN) fully supports Google Play and maximizes the functionality of the device’s 11.6-inch touchscreen display with stylus input. The optional stylus powered by Wacom EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology2 can be used with the Chromebook to provide an excellent digital writing experience that mimics actual pen and paper.

“We are continually innovating to improve every product in our extensive Chromebook line,” said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. “The new Acer Chromebook Spin 11 continues in the tradition of the Chromebook R 11, which won many awards for its design, performance and strong feature set, and now includes even more features that make life better for our customers, including the latest ports, all-day battery life and solid performance in a stylish, convertible design.”

Acer will be at the Bett show from January 24 to 27 at booth B100, where units of the new Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-1H/CP311-1HN) will be on display.

The new design of the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features a sleek silver cross-hairline pattern on the top cover. This unique silky texture provides a premium look and feel that’s ideal for any environment.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 11’s 360° convertible design ensures users can enjoy an optimized touch experience on the 11.6-inch HD IPS[ii] display with 1366×768 resolution. After using the keyboard for input in traditional notebook mode, customers can open the touchscreen to a full 360° until it becomes a tablet. Plus, customers can stand it up in display mode to get closer to the screen, or use it in tent-mode for small spaces.

The Acer HD webcam located above the keyboard has a wide field of view – so it’s great for including groups in video conferences and Google Hangouts. The optional second webcam is placed on the cover, so customers can conveniently capture images and videos of their surroundings when in tablet mode.