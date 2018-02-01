CORSAIR H115i PRO and H150i PRO Cooler Launched

The best-selling CORSAIR Hydro Series of liquid CPU coolers also gets an upgrade at CES, with the launch of the new H150i PRO and H115i PRO. Equipped with 360° of RGB lighting on an aluminium-trimmed pump cap, ultra-low noise CORSAIR MLSeries cooling fans, and large high-density 360mm (H150i PRO) or 280mm (H115i PRO) radiators, the new Hydro Series light up your system while keeping CPU temperatures down.

The H150i PRO and H115i PRO are also the first CORSAIR Hydro series coolers to feature a Zero RPM Mode fan profile, totally stopping and silencing the cooling fans when the CPU is at low temperatures. Combining the latest in customizable lighting with the best in low-noise CPU cooling, the H150i PRO and H115i PRO deliver advanced liquid cooling that’s seen but not heard.