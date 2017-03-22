CORSAIR Launches K63 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Corsair announced the new K63 mechanical gaming keyboard. Continuing the CORSAIR legacy of top-quality, high-performance gaming keyboards, the K63 combines tenkeyless design, precision CHERRY MX Red mechanical keyswitches, a full complement of media keys and per-key red LED illumination. What’s more, K63 offers all this at a price that puts mechanical performance within reach of gamers wanting to step up their game to the next level. The result is a perfect combination of mechanical precision, advanced gaming features and a space-saving design which is ideal for gamers on-the-go or compact desktops.

“Crowded desks are the most common issue gamers’ face today as we tend to pile up devices like headset, printers, mobile phones, external drives etc. TKL keyboards are becoming fast favorites among space-strapped PC users and gamers because of the distinctive features like form factor, lightweight and cost effectiveness compared to standard 104-key keyboards,” said M A Mannan, Country Manager, India at Corsair. “K63 is a perfect match for gamers who are space constraint. Also, the fully enabled CUE software lets user assign dynamic lightening and complex macros to give supreme control over game-specific profiles.”

Packing the best of CORSAIR keyboards into a new compact size, the K63 boasts a host of features ready to match the most demanding games. Beneath its sleek exterior and gold-contact CHERRY MX Red key switches, per-key red LED backlighting vibrantly illuminates each key. With the power of CORSAIR Utility Engine (CUE) software, every key’s lighting can be controlled individually, allowing for virtually unlimited lighting customization and control. CUE software also allows for near endless programmability, with every key individually reprogrammable with alternative commands, custom macros or dynamic lighting effects.

Dedicated volume and multimedia controls located at the top of the keyboard offer easy access to audio adjustments in-game, while dedicated Windows Key Lock and brightness adjustment buttons allow gamers to keep distractions to a minimum at crucial moments. Precision and accuracy are nothing without control and the K63 delivers when it matters most. 100% Anti-ghosting with full key rollover ensures that every press of the keyboard is registered, no matter how many keys are pressed simultaneously, or how fast you press them.