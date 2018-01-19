CORSAIR Launches new Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA

Recently, Corsair has launched CORSAIR new Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA.Completing the CORSAIR CES 2018 line-up is the new Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA, a mid-tower gaming case with a new angle on tempered glass. SPEC-OMEGA’s unique asymmetrical design provides a dynamic look, that’s enhanced by both a tempered glass side panel and front panel, putting your system on display like no other case.

An integrated front-panel LED light strip and LED-lit 120mm cooling further add to the dynamic styling, while room for up to a 360mm liquid CPU cooling radiator means there’s more to SPEC-OMEGA than looks. With an internal layout designed to make a build beautiful inside and out, PC builders will find a wealth of cable tie-downs, routing holes and grommets, with a choice of white, red or black exterior. Built to show off your system and turn heads, this is the ultimate SPEC.