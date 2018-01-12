CORSAIR Launches New PSU, Coolers and Case at CES 2018

CORSAIR launched a range of PC enthusiast products, equipped with a host of new innovations and features to help PC builders create the most incredible systems ever.

To power the most amazing PCs, you need the world’s most amazing PSU, and the new CORSAIR AX1600i is exactly that. The AX1600i is the only enthusiast PSU to use Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors, delivering superior efficiency, in a smaller form factor than ever before. 1600W of ultra-stable, ultra-efficient power stands ready with better-than 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency, complete digital monitoring and control using CORSAIR LINK software, and all in a new, smaller, 200mm length size. It’s the pinnacle of enthusiast PSUs.

The best-selling CORSAIR Hydro Series of liquid CPU coolers also gets an upgrade at CES, with the launch of the new H150i PRO and H115i PRO. Equipped with 360° of RGB lighting on an aluminium-trimmed pump cap, ultra-low noise CORSAIR MLSeries cooling fans, and large high-density 360mm (H150i PRO) or 280mm (H115i PRO) radiators, the new Hydro Series light up your system while keeping CPU temperatures down.