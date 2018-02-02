CORSAIR Launches New T2 ROAD WARRIOR Gaming Chair

CORSAIR announced the launch of the new CORSAIR T2 ROAD WARRIOR gaming chair, as well a new version of the CORSAIR T1 RACE gaming chair, updated for 2018. Created for comfort, no matter how long you play, the T2 ROAD WARRIOR boasts a wide seat, tall back, and deep cushion that supports you through the most demanding gaming sessions.

Finished in premium perforated PU leather with two-layer embedded color accents, T2 ROAD WARRIOR is available in five different colors to match any setup, while rollerblade-style wheels ensure smooth movement on most floors, including carpet. Built around a solid steel skeleton and sturdy cast aluminum chair base, adjustable in eight different ways, and assembled in minutes, the T2 ROAD WARRIOR is a gaming chair for the long haul.

With eight different ways to adjust your seat, the T2 ROAD WARRIOR has comfort customization covered. 4D Armrests adjust up and down, slide in or away from the seat, move forwards or backwards and even rotate to ensure each armrest is precisely where you want it. Included neck and lumbar pillows, wrapped in soft microfiber fabric add extra support where you need it the most. The seat base offers up to 17° of tilt, to find the perfect angle for your posture, while the entire seat back reclines an amazing 170°, allowing you to lie nearly flat when you need to grab a moment to relax between matches. Finally, the steel construction class 4 gas lift provides 100mm of height adjustment, as well as 360° of rotation.

Also new to the CORSAIR line-up of gaming chairs is the 2018 edition of CORSAIR T1 RACE. With a design inspired by performance motorsport, the T1 RACE is clad in PU leather and finished with color-coordinated automotive detail stitching. A wide array of adjustment options, including 85mm of vertical movement and 180° of recline, make it easy to find your seated sweet-spot, while rollerblade style wheels and simplified assembly get you moving fast. Finished with microfiber fabric neck and lumbar pillows and available in five different colors, the T1 RACE is inspired by racing, but built to game.