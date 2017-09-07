Corsair launches wireless gaming headsets, Void Pro

Recently, Corsair has launched wireless gaming headsets, Void Pro. The new gaming headsets by the company operate within a 20Hz to 20 kHz frequency response range, while the embedded microphone operates within 100 Hz to 10 kHz. The Void Pro sports a USB Type-A connectivity and offers features like unidirectional noise cancelling in its microphone.

The gaming headphones aim to provide comfort to the user while reducing the heat build-up, through its microfiber mesh fabric and memory foam. They sport a custom tuned 50 mm neodymium speaker drivers and carry Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround sound. Corsair claims a wireless connectivity range of up to 40 feet and up to 16 hours of battery life for the Void Pro headphones. The microphone embedded into the headset boasts of unidirectional noise cancelling feature and an LED mute indicator.

The Void Pro headphones also come with customizable, RGB backlighting and a receiver dock to extend the wireless connectivity reach of the headphones. The gaming headphones can also be paired with other Corsair RGB devices through CORSAIR Utility Engine (CUE) software.