CORSAIR Participates in NVIDIA Gamer Connect Hyderabad 2017

CORSAIR is all set to participate in the NVIDIA Gamer Connect, which is being held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad from 9th to 10th December 2017. Over a period of years the event has gained reputation and has become a platform for the gaming community in India to bond, interact and explore new avenues in gaming; simultaneously experiencing the latest technologies introduced to PC gaming.

“We are excited to be a part of this event. Over the years #Gamer Connect has grown as the most prominent platform to gel with the core gaming community. Events like this will help us to share our expertise and offer a great platform for networking as well as exchanging ideas. It also helps to create vital connections with gamers & influencers to reinforce partnerships and other business associations,” said M A Mannan, Country Manager at Corsair India. “Last but not the least there is a big surprise planned during this event, so visit us at Corsair stall or stay tuned to our Facebook page for updates.”

At the event, Corsair will be unveiling and showcasing its new range of products. The main objective of this event is to connect with the gaming community and to give them a firsthand experience of the recently launched & latest technology in gaming. Corsair will be addressing the demands of powerful system builds, overclockers, DIY enthusiasts etc., and showcase advanced solutions to overcome the new challenges to elevate their gaming experience to the next level.

“We are excited to be a part of this event. Over the years #Gamer Connect has grown as the most prominent platform to gel with the core gaming community. Events like this will help us to share our expertise and offer a great platform for networking as well as exchanging ideas. It also helps to create vital connections with gamers & influencers to reinforce partnerships and other business associations,” said M A Mannan, Country Manager at Corsair India. “Last but not the least there is a big surprise planned during this event, so visit us at Corsair stall or stay tuned to our Facebook page for updates.”

At the event, Corsair will be unveiling and showcasing its new range of products. The main objective of this event is to connect with the gaming community and to give them a firsthand experience of the recently launched & latest technology in gaming. Corsair will be addressing the demands of powerful system builds, overclockers, DIY enthusiasts etc., and showcase advanced solutions to overcome the new challenges to elevate their gaming experience to the next level.