CORSAIR Readies Up for New 7th Generation Intel Core Processors and Intel 200 Series Chipsets

Corsair announced its readiness for the new 7th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel 200 series motherboards, paving the way for a new generation of performance PCs. With full compatibility on Corsair Performance DDR4 and the award-winning range Hydro Series liquid CPU coolers and wide-reaching compatibility on quiet, efficient Corsair PSUs, Corsair is ready to help enthusiasts squeeze every ounce of performance from their next PC build.

With DDR4 performance frequencies skyrocketing beyond 4,000MHz and kit densities of up to 64GB, Corsair has the memory your PC needs to not just run fast, but look great. Corsair Dominator Platinum, Vengeance LED or Vengeance LPX DDR4 make system builds look one of a kind and are built for overclocking to push DRAM frequencies even higher. Corsair is the industry leader in high-speed Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) memory and with more Intel XMP certified DDR4 kits than any other manufacturer, Corsair is committed to compatibility and ensuring memory runs at the speed it claims. What’s more, all Corsair current dual-channel DDR4 kits are fully compatible with both the new 7th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors and new Intel® 200 Series Chipsets, so you can easily choose the memory that’s right for your build.

For optimum cooling for Intel K unlocked and overclocking ready processors, the Corsair Hydro series of liquid CPU coolers are the ideal match to ensure your CPU not only runs cool and quiet, but overclocks to its potential. Every Hydro series liquid cooler is fully compatible with the LGA 1151 socket, so there’s no need to worry about fitting or compatibility. Installed in minutes with just a screwdriver, Corsair Hydro Series are the world’s best-selling CPU liquid coolers, with millions sold and a comprehensive five-year warranty for complete peace-of-mind.

Corsair boasts the world’s widest range of enthusiast power supplies and in the last ten years over ten million PC builders have trusted Corsair to power their system. The Corsair line-up of PSUs are ready to deliver clean, efficient power to all the latest Intel CPUs and 200-series chipset motherboards, and provide the dedicated DC-to-DC power required to support the chipset’s low-power sleep states. From the top of the line 80 PLUS Titanium AX1500i, to the 80 Plus Bronze CX-M, every Corsair AXi, AX, HXi, RMi, RMx, SF, CS and CX-M PSU is ready to drive your new Intel 200-series motherboard based system, delivering stable, efficient power.