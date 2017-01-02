Corsair Unveils K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard

Corsair announced the launch of K55 RGB Gaming keyboard for better gaming experience and look of your rig. It consists of quiet, responsive keys, six programmable macro keys and dedicated volume as well as media controls. The keyboard is best made for the gamers who have taken the first step in the gaming arena and features signature customizable Corsair RGB lighting, allowing for a wealth of color and customization.

“At Corsair we do recognize the pain points of every gamer and work hard to offer effective solutions for them. After successfully leading the industry with RGB infused products we have come up with K55 RGB gaming keyboard, bringing a wealth of high-end features within the reach of entry level gamers,” said M A Mannan, Country Manager, India at Corsair.”K55 is a beautifully crafted entry level keyboard that provides amazing experience compared to keyboards in similar price range.”

The K55 RGB has a three-zone RGB backlight, adjustable through 10+ vivid RGB profiles which in turn allow the user to either select multicolor static backlighting or immersive lighting effects. To handle custom commands and controls, it is equipped with six dedicated hardware programmable macro keys. Feature set such as multi-key anti-ghosting, dedicated volume and multimedia controls ensures a best-in-class gaming experience and give players the confidence to perform when it counts. All this is pre-loaded which means no additional software is required to be installed.

The windows key lock mode eliminates distraction by disabling the windows key while you’re in action. The collapsible detachable soft rubber wrist rest allows optimal positioning for your hands and gives additional comfort to support your game play during prolonged gaming sessions.