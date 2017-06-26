CP PLUS Announces Ultra HD 4MP Analog Range

CP PLUS recently launched the Ultra HD Analog range of cameras and DVRs. Designed to offer high resolution imagery for revolutionary clarity, this range will mark a major shift in the capabilities of analog surveillance systems.

“The Ultra HD Analog range is great for those who are looking for an IP equivalent performance in analog. It offers excellent image clarity coupled with Edge Analytics for smart surveillance – a feature that was akin to IP thus far. What’s more, these cameras produce brilliant images even in low light conditions, while the edge analytics ensure no trespassing goes unnoticed”, said Yogesh B. Dutta, COO – CP PLUS.

CP PLUS Ultra HD Analog range marks a significant shift it the quality of imagery from its earlier counterparts. This range includes Ultra HD 4MP cameras and DVRs that offer distinct, detailed images even in low light conditions. That’s not all; these cameras are equipped with Edge analytics with features like trip wire, intrusion detection, face detection, etc. which make them responsive to any unusual occurrences within a premises.

Due to hit markets late this monsoon, these cameras will make upgrading your existing analog system hassle-free and cost-effective, thereby offering the best results without requiring major overhauls.